Police hold Azam Swati ‘culpable’ in May 9 cases

Police investigators told a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday that their probe had found PTI leader Azam Swati culpable in five cases related to the May 9 riots, as Judge Manzar Ali Gul heard his bail petition.

The PTI founder’s arrest on May 9 in the Al Qadir Trust case had resulted in widespread violence and saw important military installations come under attack.

Following the mayhem, the state had launched a crackdown against his party, leading to arrests and legal cases against several PTI leaders and supporters.

The Lahore ATC announced that the police had completed their investigation and that they had found him “guilty”. However, the judge provided one last chance for Swati to present arguments related to his bail.

“You all should present your arguments for bail, perhaps it will be approved,” the judge said.

Swati maintained that the cases against him were “fabricated”. In response, the judge said that Swati must present the arguments to hold his ground. “It has been more than a year since the bail applications were filed, and the police investigation has also been completed,” the judge said.

The hearing was then adjourned until Feb 25.