Sindh plans to set up cooperative societies for key sectors

The Sindh Government is actively considering the establishment of cooperative societies for key sectors such as agriculture, livestock & fisheries, women and minorities irrigation and other sectors to provide much needed support to individuals and communities engaged in these fields. This initiative is part of a broader effort to address the challenges faced by farmers, livestock breeders, farmers, fishermen, Home-based Handicraft Industry and other stakeholders, and to enhance productivity and sustainability in these sectors focusing income generation. A meeting was held on Wednesday, chaired by Chief Secretary, Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, to review the Sindh Cooperative Societies Act and discuss potential reforms and legislation. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Secretary Cooperatives Department Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo, Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that the current Act predominantly focuses on housing cooperatives, with limited provisions for other sectors such as agriculture, livestock, and fisheries. “The existing framework does not adequately cater to the needs of cooperative societies in critical sectors like agriculture, livestock, and fisheries. There is a pressing need to revisit the law and develop mechanisms to support these sectors effectively,” stated Asif Hyder Shah During the meeting, Secretary of the Cooperative Department, Muhammed Nawaz Sohoo, provided a detailed briefing on the current Sindh Cooperative Societies Act, 2020 and the proposed Sindh Cooperative Governance Act, 2025. Muhammed Nawaz Sohoo, highlighted the limitations of the existing law, which primarily focuses on housing cooperatives, and emphasised the need for a more inclusive framework that addresses the needs of other sectors such as agriculture, livestock, and fisheries.

He also shared insights into successful cooperative models operating in other parts of the world, which have proven to be highly beneficial for communities involved in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and other sectors. The Secretary explained that these cooperative societies operate as sustainable business models, enabling communities to pool resources, share knowledge, and access modern tools and technologies. By working collectively, members of these cooperatives can achieve economies of scale, reduce costs, and improve market access, ultimately leading to increased income and improved livelihoods.

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Women Development, Livestock, and Fisheries to prepare detailed proposals for the establishment and promotion of cooperative societies in their respective domains. These proposals are expected to include interventions such as providing subsidised equipment, machinery, and tools to farmers and fishermen, distributing high-quality seeds, agricultural kits, and livestock resources, offering financial support and credit facilities through financial institutions and cooperative banks, and introducing training programmes to build capacity and improve skills among stakeholders.

The proposed cooperative societies law aims to foster collaboration among individuals and communities, enabling them to pool resources, share knowledge, and collectively address challenges. This collaborative approach is expected to enhance productivity, improve livelihoods, and contribute to the overall economic development of the province. While the plans are still in the exploratory phase, the Sindh Government’s focus on these sectors underscores its commitment to supporting poorer communities especially rural economies and ensuring sustainable growth. Further discussions and consultations will be held to finalise the framework and implementation strategy.

The proposed plans for the establishment and promotion of cooperatives will be presented to the honourable Chief Minister of Sindh for further review, approval, and finalisation of the framework and coordinated future strategy. Among other measures the proposed act promotes ease of doing business (EODB), ensures participation of women and marginalised communities for formation of cooperatives, coordination with all concerned government departments and business community.