In meeting with Naqvi, Tessori demands urgency in addressing street crimes

Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, has called for the same level of urgency in addressing street crimes and other critical issues as was seen in the rapid arrest of political figure Afaq Ahmad.

Speaking at a meeting with Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, the Governor emphasised the importance of swift actions for public safety and accountability.

During the meeting, which focused on the state’s security situation and other significant matters such as the promotion of cricket and the Pakistan Super League, Tessori expressed appreciation for the role of law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace. He also commended the recent renovation of National Stadium, which he believes will greatly benefit cricket in the country.

Tessori noted that the government’s continued efforts in the revitalisation of sports infrastructure, including the National Stadium’s refurbishment, would create a platform for new talent to emerge, especially through events like the Pakistan Super League.

However, the Governor also raised concerns about the ongoing issue of street crimes in Karachi. He specifically pointed out that fatalities caused by dumper trucks, especially those imported from Afghanistan, have been on the rise, and that urgent measures need to be implemented to address the problem.

“We’ve seen an alarming rise in fatalities caused by dumper trucks in the last two months, and it’s critical that we address this. Afghanistan-sourced trucks are also a concern in this issue,” said Tessori, highlighting the need for better regulation and enforcement.

In a pointed remark, he added, “The same speed shown in the arrest of Afaaq Ahmad should be demonstrated in addressing these street crime issues.”

Furthermore, Tessori addressed the role of mediation, stating that if needed, he was open to stepping in to resolve matters, citing a willingness to mediate in situations involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) figures, including offering support for basic facilities, such as ensuring power supply to detained leaders.

In response, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi praised the Governor’s efforts and stressed the importance of tackling Karachi’s security challenges. “The initiatives under the Governor’s leadership are commendable, and we are committed to addressing these issues swiftly,” he stated.

The discussion also touched on ongoing reforms in information technology education and the need for better community development programs to improve the quality of life for Karachi’s residents.