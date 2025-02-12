Home minister issues instructions to address traffic mess on Karachi roads

Sindh Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjhar chaired a meeting to review the causes of traffic accidents, preventive measures for road accidents, and effective strategies for preventing accidents on roads and highways. The meeting was attended by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Oadho, Commissioner Karachi, and the provincial secretaries of transport and excise & taxation departments, along with other relevant officers.

The Sindh Home Minister directed that the Commissioner of Karachi should issue an official notification regarding the decisions made during the recent meeting to ensure their implementation. If these decisions are not followed, Section 144 will be imposed. He emphasized that during traffic congestion, traffic police and local police should collaborate to keep the vehicles moving. He added that in the coming days, he would personally conduct an operation and hold a meeting with the SSPs of traffic police. In response to an inquiry about the number of accidents and casualties this year, the DIG Traffic Karachi reported that 113 accidents on highways and motorways resulted in 127 deaths, while 70 traffic accidents in Karachi led to 79 fatalities, the majority of which were bikers. Regarding accident data, the DIG Traffic stated that monitoring and data collection are ongoing with the help of CCTV cameras installed on roads and highways.

The Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar directed that a comprehensive and actionable draft on the required NPR cameras be prepared and sent for review and further necessary actions.He also issued instructions to increase the number of police officers, including ASIs to Inspectors, by 500 to issue traffic violation tickets. He directed that head constables also be authorized to issue tickets, and the number of officers equipped with body-worn cameras should be increased. Additionally, he instructed that the excise and taxation department, transport department, and traffic police must handle all matters related to commercial vehicles, including permits, fitness, and taxes, in accordance with rules and regulations.

The Home Minister announced a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city, except for garbage collection and essential heavy vehicles, and directed that this order be enforced immediately. He specified that other heavy vehicles would only be allowed on the roads between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM. He also instructed that within 15 days, tagging should be carried out for 3,500 heavy vehicles, failing which, they would be fined. The Minister emphasized that the Sindh Government is committed and serious about improving traffic management through effective and coordinated measures. He stated that no one would be allowed to block or close the roads and highways of Karachi, and legal action would be taken against anyone involved in such activities.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab emphasized the need to work together, especially to prevent fatal accidents. He added that if Solid Waste Management vehicles do not comply with the law, they will also face legal action. He suggested creating joint WhatsApp groups to monitor traffic police performance and traffic accidents. He stressed the importance of cooperation and mutual support among meeting participants and government representatives to resolve this issue effectively. IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon stated that modernizing the traffic management and regulatory system according to contemporary needs is essential. He stressed the need for a successful and effective awareness campaign, especially to promote the importance and compliance of traffic laws among motorcyclists, to prevent fatal accidents. He also highlighted that body-worn cameras have proven to be highly effective in curbing potential disputes or corruption among drivers and motorcyclists.

At the meeting, Addl. IG Karachi mentioned that joint operations with the traffic police have been initiated to improve traffic flow in the city. The DIG Traffic Karachi reported that 35,000 traffic fines are issued daily. He also mentioned that three major routes in the city are continuously used by heavy vehicles for transporting agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential goods.