Ombudsman resolves over 100 complaints during open court in Khairpur

On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat in Sukkur held an open court in Khairpur on Wednesday where over 100 complaints were heard and resolved. Commissioner IRD, Dr. Abdul Wahid Indhar, presided over the open court, which was attended by various officials, including SEPCO’s SDO, Syed Naqi Shah and others.

The complaints resolved during the open court pertained to various departments, including SEPCO, Sindh Higher Education Commission, Radio Pakistan, Sui Gas, Shah Abdul Latif University, Mehran University, Benazir Income Support, National Bank, FIA, State Life, Postal Life, National Highway, and Motorway Police. A total of 88 complainants were provided relief, with benefits exceeding Rs 3.5 million.

Commissioner IRD, Dr. Abdul Wahid Indhar, stated that the open court was held to provide relief to the people and resolve their issues promptly. He added that complaints against various departments, including PTCL, SEPCO, NADRA, universities, and National Bank, were being addressed, and action was being taken against those found guilty of excesses. Indhar also mentioned that complaints against employees from different departments were referred to the Islamabad head office, which takes action accordingly.

The open court was organized to facilitate the people of Khairpur and surrounding areas, allowing them to seek relief and resolution to their issues without having to travel to Sukkur.