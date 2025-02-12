Over 6,000 Pakistanis behind bars in three brotherly countries

Over 6,000 Pakistanis remained behind bars in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Oman and Malaysia for various offenses, Daily Times has learnt reliably.

As per available documents submitted in the Senate of Pakistan by Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, 5,431 Pakistani travelers to the KSA are in different Jails against many offenses. Similarly, 703 Pakistanis have been jailed Oman and 384 Malaysia.

This significant number highlights the challenges faced by expatriates in the Gulf country, with cases ranging from minor violations to serious crimes. Large number of these prisoners have been convicted while many of them still under trial in various courts.

Out of these 5,431 prisoners, as per documents, 1,247 prisoners have been sentenced so far while 4,184 are under trail.

The cases of 26 prisoners have been closed by KSA courts with death sentence.

The nature of crimes committed by these Pakistanis included as drugs, theft miscellaneous, robber, forgery, immoral activities, violation of rules, security related violations, murders and others.

Major number of the prisoners is accused for their involvement in drugs and theft cases as around 4,000 are in KSA jails specifically in these two cases.

According to the overseas ministry, agreement has been signed between KSA and Pakistan on transfer of convicted individuals exists between. In the agreement, the Pakistani authorities also requested Saudi government to get consent of prisoners for their transfer to Pakistan.

Besides this, the Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) and legal personnel of welfare wing regularly paid visits to theses jails, the ministry claimed, adding that the welfare well being of Pakistani prisoners has always been a priority of the high commission.

Due to constant efforts, 2,927 Pakistani detainees have been successfully released since the period January 2021. Overseas ministry claimed that the government made many efforts in Malaysia, to increase Pakistani manpower in that country so that all traveling individuals could be legitimated.

“Number of Pakistani manpower has increased exponentially from 25,000 in 2024 to 150,000 in 2024 and still continues to enter Malaysia for employment,” ministry further claimed.

Currently, 703 Pakistanis are behind the bars in Oman. The overseas ministry claims that at the end of sentence if the prisoner is unable to pay his/her fine, he/she has to go for additional imprisonment worth 5 Omani Riyal per day and this additional penalty is capped at 6 months maximum irrespective of amount.

In case an under trial prisoner can’t afford the hiring of lawyer, the public prosecution authorities of Oman government provide the services of lawyer and a translator as well.

Moreover, the similar efforts continued for transfer of punishments to Pakistan from Oman like KSA and Malaysia. Under the agreement, the repatriated prisoners would able to serve their sentences in Pakistan which will provide proximity to family and familiar surroundings. Such agreements would also mark a significant step in addressing legal and humanitarian concerns for Pakistan prisoners in these countries while fostering deeper cooperation between brotherly countries.

The High Commission has consistently pursued proactive initiative to explore non-traditional sectors and skilled-level employment opportunities for Pakistani manpower in these countries.