Chinese projects align with Pakistan’s economic transformation plan: ambassador

Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi said that China’s “small and beautiful projects” and green development financing align with Pakistan’s national economic transformation plan from 2024 to 2029, and complement the upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“We are grateful to China for launching a series of ‘small and beautiful’ projects in Pakistan…These projects are yet another demonstration of China’s enduring commitment to promoting inclusive development,” he made these remarks on Tuesday when the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) released its two latest reports addressing “small and beautiful” projects and green development assistance projects, the fifth and sixth issues in the “International Development Cooperation: China’s Practice” series.

By fostering partnerships in key sectors through targeted cooperation initiatives, CIDCA is improving local employment and building local capacities, he said, adding that Pakistan is keen to further expand partnerships with the agency in broader areas of cooperation.

Vice-Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Hu Zhangliang said on the occasion that the world today is undergoing profound and complex changes, with overlapping challenges from both traditional and non-traditional security threats.

However, China will remain a responsible provider of foreign aid, uphold its commitments as a major power, continue leading the effort to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and remain a strong driving force for global modernization, Hu said at the press conference.

The report focusing on “small and beautiful” projects in China’s foreign aid demonstrates China’s commitment and efforts to promote international development cooperation and achieve the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

The report is the fifth of its kind regarding China’s practice in international development cooperation released by the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Center for International Knowledge on Development.

A large number of “small and beautiful” projects have taken root worldwide over the years, establishing renowned and widely recognized Chinese foreign aid brands, such as Chinese medical teams, Juncao technology, and Luban workshops, according to the report.

As an important direction and priority of the Belt and Road development, those small-scaled, well-grounded and replicable projects aim to improve people’s well-being and boost people-to-people bonds in recipient countries, the report said.

They demonstrate the humanistic care and kindness of China’s foreign aid and international development cooperation, it added.

In the next step, China will scale up those projects and magnify the comprehensive benefits of the projects based on efforts in top-level design, communication and coordination, diversified participation and management efficiency, it said.

Also on Monday, another report on the country’s green development assistance was released as the sixth issue of China’s international development cooperation practice.

The report showed that since 2018, the country has carried out 184 assistant projects in green development totalling 30 billion yuan ($4.11 billion), benefiting 75 countries.

The aid, ranging from sustainable agricultural development, and clean energy development to climate change response and environmental protection and pollution control, is provided through various ways including technical assistance, materials, and complete sets, the report noted.