PSX maintains upward trend in early trading

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note Wednesday, building on the momentum from Tuesday’s impressive 1,600+ point surge.

At the start of trading, the benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 283 points, reaching 113,294, reflecting a 0.25% increase. Among the 182 actively traded companies, 145 were in the green, 25 in the red, and 10 remained unchanged.

Tuesday’s Market Surge

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 index soared by 1,632.41 points (1.47%), closing at 113,010.38, up from the previous session’s 111,377.97. The market peaked at 113,233.41, with the lowest recorded level at 111,834.21.

According to Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, the market’s bullish close was fueled by:

A 25.2% YoY increase in remittances, reaching $3 billion in January 2025.

Rising global crude oil prices.

Strong earnings in fertilizer, cement, and banking sectors.

Expectations of further monetary policy easing by the State Bank of Pakistan amid controlled inflation.

KSE-30 Index and Trading Volume

The KSE-30 index jumped 596.78 points (1.72%), closing at 35,394.08, compared to the previous 34,797.30.

Trading volume surged by 71 million shares, reaching 486.93 million, up from 415.16 million.

Trading value increased to Rs30.38 billion, up from Rs23.94 billion.

Market capitalization expanded to Rs13.946 trillion, compared to Rs13.773 trillion in the prior session.

Out of 447 active companies, 264 closed higher, 117 declined, and 66 remained unchanged.

What Drove the Market Up?

According to Maaz Mulla of Topline Securities, Tuesday’s bullish run was supported by:

Reduced selling pressure from local institutions, as reflected in NCCPL data.

Stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, boosting investor confidence.

Fresh buying across key sectors, leading to an intraday high of 1,855 points before closing with a 1,632-point gain.

Top Gainers & Losers

Biggest Gainers:

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited surged by Rs183.14, closing at Rs23,415.42 per share.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited gained Rs34.32, closing at Rs1,200 per share.

Biggest Losers:

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited declined by Rs124.95, closing at Rs9,365.05 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited dropped Rs20.87, closing at Rs661.61 per share.

Outlook

With strong corporate earnings, robust remittances, and fading institutional selling pressure, PSX remains in a bullish zone. Market sentiment is optimistic, and investors will closely watch economic indicators and global commodity prices to gauge the next move.