Ghazala Ansari Championship eyes international recognition as 4th edition concludes in style

The prestigious 4th Ghazala Ansari Julké Challenge Cup, Ladies Open Golf Championship, concluded at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s amateur ladies’ golf calendar. This year marked its evolution into an Open Championship format, elevating the tournament’s competitiveness and inclusivity.

The Ghazala Ansari Championship is the visionary brainchild of Dr. Asma Afzal Shami to pay tribute to Ghazala Ansari’s remarkable achievements. In her address, she eloquently stated:

“Ghazala Ansari’s impressive legacy as Pakistan’s first lady golfer to achieve a handicap of 1, a six-time national champion, a record that remains unbroken till date. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the accomplishments of our trailblazing icons do not fade away into obscurity.” These heartfelt words highlight the significance of celebrating Pakistan’s golfing pioneers, preserving their legacies to inspire future generations.

The tournament witnessed remarkable performances, with Parkha Ijaz lifting the 4th Julke Challenge Cup Gifted by Nighat Akram, a contemporary golfer of Ghazala Ansari. The tournament saw unprecedented level of participation across seven categories, from professional golfers to amateur, junior, and senior players.

This year’s edition saw 82 golfers register from all over Pakistan, marking a record turnout. Notably, 14 senior ladies participated-the highest in recent times, although they humorously refused to be called seniors, preferring to be recognized as “young seniors.”

The championship continues to evolve, making history year after year. The addition of a “Lady Pros” category, introduced as a progressive initiative by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), is a significant milestone. This year, five female golfers competed on a professional card-an encouraging sign of the growing recognition of female professionals in the sport.

Among the prize winners in the newly introduced professional segment, five lady professionals competed for a PKR 0.5 million purse. Hamna Amjad emerged victorious with a gross score of 246, followed by Ghazala Yasmin (272) in second place. Zahida Durrani (274), Arooba Ali (286), and Tahira Nazir (299) claimed the remaining three positions.

In the WAGR Open Amateur category, where players vied for WAGR points, Parkha Ijaz displayed exceptional skill, securing the championship with a gross score of 234 over 54 holes. Rimsha Ijaz (246) followed in second place, while Laiba Ali Shah (285) finished third. The net category was dominated by the Irfan sisters from Sialkot, with Zarish Irfan leading at 186 net, 30 under par, dedicating her victory to her father. She also received the first-ever GA Cup net trophy, gifted by Mr. Aftab from Goldsmith, acknowledging young players in the WAGR Open category. Humna Irfan (202 net, 14 under par) and Rimsha Irfan (206 net, 10 under par) followed in second and third places. Zoey Qureshi, the youngest WAGR Open competitor, impressed everyone by leading for two days before finishing at 208, 8-under par.

In Category B, Tehmina Ahmed claimed first gross with 182 strokes over 36 holes, while Shabana Waheed (193) and Samea Javed (207) finished second and third, respectively. In the net category, Saqiba Batool took first place with a net score of 153, while Tasleem Hussain (161) and Laila Malik (170) secured second and third positions.

In Category C, Minaa Zainab secured first gross with 198 strokes, closely followed by Fatima Azhar, who battled to a second-place finish. Sobia Waseem took third with a gross score of 206. Aliha Amjad dominated the net category with 141 net, while Humera Zeeshan (148 net) and Saba Amjad (151 net) finished second and third.

In Junior A-Category (10-14 years, 18 holes), Noor Bano Chaudhary secured first place with a gross score of 100, while Maria Waqar and Mahnoor Syed (109 each) placed second and third. Fariah Amin (110) followed closely in fourth, while Zaina Zeeshan and Dua Farid Rao (114 each) rounded off the leaderboard.

In Junior B-Category (up to 9 years, 9 holes), Ayra Athar Khan finished first with a gross score of 46, followed by Noor Farid Rao (54) and Anabia Waqar (57) in second and third places.

In the Senior Category (9 holes), Shahnaz Moeen took first gross with 48 strokes, while Munazza Azhar (50) secured second. The net prizes went to Amira Leghari, who finished first with 37 net, and Sameena Hassan, securing second with 39 net.

The defining feature of this championship was its distinction as a fully women led initiative reflecting a commitment to promote women golf in Pakistan. Bela Azam was the Tournament Director, Munazza Shaheen was the Chief Referee, along with dedicated organizers Mamoona Azam, Rahina Ehtisham, Miss Aisha Hamid, Aisha Moazzam, Shabana Waheed, Shahnaz Moeen, Iffat Zahra, and Babra Amin. Bela Azam was the sole sponsor. The championship owes its success to the unparallel generosity of the sponsor, Julke, owned by Bela Azam.

Continuing with the upward trend, it was a matter of great pride for Dr. Shami to announce a major breakthrough, “We, the Ladies, are planning to elevate the status of Ghazala Ansari championship to an international Event, with the support of Pakistan Golf Federation. Bela Azam has graciously offered to sponsor the International as well.

Mr. Shaukat Javed, convener golf said, “The lady golfers have planted a, 1000 trees on the golf course, thus they are not just developing golf, they are also developing the course”.

The chief guest of the championship, Mr. Salman Siddique, Chairman of Gymkhana Golf Club, in his eloquent address, stated, “This tournament transcends beyond golf. Dr. Shami, what you and your team of dedicated golfers are doing for women’s golf is not just about the sport-it is about empowering women in the country. I know that in the future, this championship will become even more inclusive. The Ghazala Ansari Open Championship is not just about recognizing sporting talent-it is a movement towards a future where women stand on equal footing in all walks of life.”

As the event came to a close, Dr. Shami extended heartfelt gratitude to the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club management, under the leadership of Chairman Salman Siddique and Mian Misbah Ur Rehman, for their continued support in making this championship a resounding success.

With its strong foundation and an ambitious vision for the future, the Ghazala Ansari Ladies Open Golf Championship is on track to become a global spectacle, inspiring the next generation of female golfers.