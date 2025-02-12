PEDO, EZMDC review proposals for utilization of affordable electricity

Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Organization (PEDO) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) discussed proposed framework for transmission lines to explore various suggestions to utilize the locally electricity for industrial sectors at affordable rates here on Tuesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Special Assistants to KP Chief Minister on Industries and Energy & Power, Abdul Karim Tordher and Tariq Sadozai.

Additional Secretary Industries Department, Rehan Gul Khattak, along with officials from the departments of Industry, Energy & Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Dispatch Company, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, Small Industries Development Board and Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Organization also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, KP-EZDMC officials presented their proposals regarding suitable transmission lines to cater the energy needs of economic zones and industrial parks through various transmission corridors linked to local energy projects.

They also proposed the establishment of a company’s subsidiary transmission line company to meet the energy requirements of these zones and industrial estates.

Furthermore, they suggested providing land at Katlang site within the economic zone for the establishment of a grid station by PEDO, which will facilitate the transmission of power from the Swat and Dir corridors.

The PEDO officials also updated the participants of meeting on its plan for the provision of affordable electricity to industries, highlighting upcoming energy projects under the organization. They gave detailed information about the energy projects near to completion.

The participants were directed to collaborate and carry out the necessary homework to agree upon a feasible and practical plan for the way forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries, emphasized that ensuring the provision of affordable electricity from the province’s own production to industries would be a significant milestone.

He mentioned that the utilization of locally produced electricity would alleviate the energy-related challenges faced by the industrial sector and help foster industrial growth in the province.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Tariq Sadozai on this occasion expressed the need for regular meetings between the relevant departments to ensure consensus on a clear and actionable plan.

He proposed signing a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two departments to expedite the process and ensure swift implementation of the plans.

He further reiterated that providing affordable electricity to industries is a top priority of the government and serious steps are being taken in this regard.