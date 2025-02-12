Gold prices up by Rs100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 303,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 303,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 86 to Rs 259,859 from Rs 259,773 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 238,212 from Rs 238,133. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs 61 to Rs 3,312 whereas that of ten gram went down by Rs 52 to Rs 2,839. The price of gold in the international market increased by $1 to $2,904 from $2,903, the Association reported.