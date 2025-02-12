Aagha Ali opens up on remarriage plans

Actor-singer Aagha Ali, who has confirmed his divorce from ex-wife Hina Altaf, opened up on his remarriage plans.

Sitting across from actor Ushna Shah for a tell-all, Aagha Ali answered a fan’s question, revealing if he will ‘marry again’. In a light-hearted response, the ‘Arranged Marriage’ actor said, “My wound is still fresh – according to people – but I can only say that if it’s written in my destiny it will happen.”

He continued to add, “Because it doesn’t always go as planned and life takes unexpected turns. I didn’t even know that this would happen, but it did. So I don’t want to plan a lot, because whatever Allah has written for me and is destined to be will happen. You can’t predict anything in life.”

Addressing the fan, Ali also quipped, “So if you have any nice proposals, please refer them to me.”

“On a serious note, in today’s day and age, the biggest flex or achievement anyone can have is success. No one cares about how you look but about who you are,” he furthered. “No one wants a handsome man in life but a successful one. But I am both.” It is pertinent to mention that Aagha Ali, who married co-star Hina Altaf in May 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, addressed the speculations around his divorce last October, and confirmed that the two have parted ways.