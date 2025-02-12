Farhan Saeed’s emotional performance leaves Mawra Hocane in tears

A-list actor-singer and doting brother-in-law Farhan Saeed left the bride Mawra Hocane in tears with his emotional performance at her wedding. Showbiz heartthrob and Mawra Hocane’s bhai, Farhan Saeed made the bride’s final moments with her family all the more memorable, singing a special rendition of his hit track ‘Tu thodi der aur thehar ja’, as she bid farewell to her parents and siblings, to walk away with her husband Ameer Gilani to his home.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, Hocane unveiled her emotional rukhsati video, featuring the heartfelt moments of family, captured beautifully by celebrity photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, of Pictroizzah. The clip also captured the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star with his special performance for his sister-in-law, changing the lyrics of his song to ‘Tu thori daer aur ther ja Mawraaa’.

“I wasn’t ready for this, we weren’t ready for this!!!!! Love you bhai @farhan_saeed soo much,” she wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the now-viral video, social users gushed over Saeed and admired his brotherly bond with Hocane.

Notably, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, who were class fellows and had known each other long before entering showbiz, announced their marriage earlier this week, with their first pictures as the newlyweds. “in the middle of chaos I found you? BISMILLAH,” she wrote in the caption of the joint post.

Meanwhile, her elder sister, Urwa Hocane, and Farhan Saeed, tied the knot in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jahan Aara Saeed, last January.