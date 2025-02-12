Humaima speaks up amid Feroze Khan’s controversy

Pakistani film star Humaima Malick came out in defence of her brother Feroze Khan after a video of his altercation with a female journalist went viral on social media.

Feroze Khan has found himself in a new controversy, after a video of the showbiz heartthrob, getting into a heated argument with a female journalist went viral on social media, with many calling him ‘unprofessional, arrogant and rude’.

The incident occurred during a press event of his upcoming boxing match with YouTuber Rahim Pardesi, where Khan reportedly arrived at least two and a half hours later than the assigned time to the media reporters.

As a female reporter, named Ambreen Fatima, confronted the ‘Habs’ star for his tardiness, he reasoned that the delay in his arrival was because there was no hot water available at his home.

The argument escalated further when Fatima reminded Khan of the critical role of the media in a celebrity’s fame and in making them a ‘star’. To which, the actor counter-questioned her and maintained, “The media has been against me for the last three years.” His video went viral on social media and several netizens accused Khan of unprofessionalism and felt that his tone with the media person was arrogant.

To address the controversy, Humaima Malick turned to her Instagram stories with a video message, defending her brother in the entire turn of events. “Be it any actor, star, celebrity, or even a TikToker or a YouTuber; media do not make us,” she said. “Media is only the way to reach people. We are made a star by our fans only.”