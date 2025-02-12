Kareena and Saif Ali Khan spark separation rumours!

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have found themselves at the centre of separation rumours.

Just weeks after Saif was stabbed at their Bandra residence during an attempted robbery, speculation about their marriage has taken over social media.

The buzz began when Kareena shared a thought-provoking Instagram story discussing marriage, divorce, and life’s unpredictable struggles. She wrote: “You’ll never truly understand Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting… Until it happens to you. Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it’s your turn.”

This unexpected message left fans questioning if her words hinted at trouble in their marriage. While neither Kareena nor Saif has directly addressed the rumours, online discussions have been fueled by the actress’s post.

The speculation comes just weeks after Saif Ali Khan’s harrowing attack on January 16, when an intruder stabbed him six times at their Mumbai home. The actor underwent surgery and was discharged after three days.

Kareena has reportedly been deeply affected by the incident, prioritising her family’s safety and well-being.

Kareena and Saif, who first fell in love on the sets of ‘Tashan,’ tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a grand wedding ceremony. Over the years, they have remained one of Bollywood’s most admired couples, sharing a strong bond and raising their two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

While divorce rumours continue to circulate, fans are hoping the couple will address the speculation soon.