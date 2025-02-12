Massive 138% salary increase approved for lawmakers

On Tuesday, lawmakers secured a significant 138% salary hike as the National Assembly passed the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 with a majority vote. The bill, presented by PML-N legislator Romina Khurshid Alam, proposes increasing parliamentarians’ salaries from Rs218,000 to Rs519,000, aligning them with the pay scale of federal secretaries.

Having already received Senate approval, the bill now awaits the President of Pakistan’s signature to become law.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq dismissed opposition concerns, stating, “Anyone unwilling to accept the salary hike should submit a written refusal.”

This decision follows a similar move by the Punjab Assembly in December, where lawmakers unanimously approved a salary increase from Rs76,000 to Rs400,000.

In addition to parliamentary salaries, the National Assembly also approved substantial pay raises for provincial ministers. Their salaries have been increased from Rs100,000 to Rs960,000. The speaker’s salary saw a jump from Rs125,000 to Rs950,000, while the deputy speaker’s pay rose from Rs120,000 to Rs800,000.