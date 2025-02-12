Jackie Chan receives standing ovations after return to Hollywood

Jackie Chan had the crowd in a rush hour to their feet. The Kung Fu Panda star made his first Hollywood appearance in over five years at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards Feb. 7 to present the prize for Best Foreign Language Film-and the crowd went wild. After the ceremony’s host Chelsea Handlerquipped that Chan is a “sexual icon,” he strode onto stage in an all-black Chinese Tang suit, with the audience wasting no time in giving the film legend a standing ovation. After stars like Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh-who was nominated at the event for Best Acting Ensemble for Wicked-applauded him from their feet, the 70-year-old said with a bow, “Thank you, thank you. Wow, thank you.” But he quickly got down to brass tacks, playfully telling the crowd, “Quiet. Let me remember my dialogue,” who erupted in laughter. “Tonight, we’re celebrating movies that remind us that we may be from all different parts of the world,” Chan continued, “different walks of life, but we all laugh and cry and eat too much popcorn the same way.” Following the announcement of nominees, he presented the award to Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard, who beat out All We Imagine as Light, Flow, I’m Still Here, Kneecap and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.