Cost of a Dream

Another day and yet another devastating boat tragedy, this time, off the coast of Libya, but once again, most of those ready to gamble their lives for a tiny hope of a better tomorrow belonged to Pakistan. As of now, 16 dead bodies have already been claimed. However, the grim reality is that many more souls still remain unaccounted for.

How many more lives must be sacrificed on these treacherous waves before we, as a nation, wake up to the urgent crisis confronting our youth?

The heart of this catastrophe lies not only in the hands of unscrupulous travel agents but also in the glaring vacuum of responsibility from our leaders. This systemic neglect has created an environment that pushes desperate individuals into the arms of death, longing for a sliver of opportunities that remains just out of reach in their own country.

Just last month, we mourned the loss of 44 fellow Pakistanis when a boat capsized near the Sahara. Another sank near Greece in December, leaving scores of Pakistanis dead, with harrowing accounts detailing the viciousness of coastguards. We must not allow ourselves to forget the horrors of the 2023 Adriana boat disaster in the Mediterranean, where nearly 300 lives were either snuffed out or vanished without a trace.

These tragedies are not mere headlines; they are reflections of a nation in dire straits-pervasive unemployment and dwindling economic opportunities. It is unconscionable that, in the face of such despair, our government continues to lack a coherent strategy to foster financial stability. The irony is palpable; while our youth are being lured into perilous migration routes by the harsh tides of life, our leaders remain ensconced in complacency, offering only hollow words of condolence.

The status quo cannot stand anymore. As these families grieve the loss of their loved ones, they deserve more than a few rounds of “rigorous screening” by the FIA or empty reassurances about crackdowns. Isn’t it high time that we move beyond reactive measures to proactive solutions that depend on comprehensive collaborations with international partners to create transparent, safer migration pathways and legal employment opportunities for those desperate for a better life? A well-designed, hard-hitting awareness campaign is also necessary, one that not only targets potential migrants but also educates their families about the sobering realities of irregular migration. They need alternative avenues to pursue: a real safety net instead of the dangerous leap into uncertainty. *