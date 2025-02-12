Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore heard the bail petitions of Aleema Khan in connection with the May 9 cases. The court dismissed her interim bail in the Jinnah House attack case after she withdrew the petition.

According to the police investigation report, both Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan have been declared innocent in the Jinnah House attack case. The investigation officer informed the court that the inquiry against them had been completed, and they were found not guilty.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Aleema Khan expressed relief, stating, “After 20 months, Allah has vindicated us. I have learned a lot about this system.” She further mentioned that authorities had confirmed she was not wanted in the May 9 cases.

She criticized the delays in judicial proceedings, remarking, “I pray that no one, not even an enemy, has to endure such suffering. Had the investigation officer appeared on the first day, things might not have escalated to this stage.” She also pointed out that the lack of available records forced her to endure court hearings for nearly two years.

Addressing flaws in the investigation process, she stated, “Due to the negligence of investigation officers, many individuals have suffered unjust sentences.”

This development marks a significant turning point in the legal proceedings related to the May 9 incidents, while several other cases remain under trial.