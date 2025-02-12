IMF chief commends Pakistan’s economic recovery and recognizes PM Shehbaz’s reform initiatives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining reform momentum, focusing on key areas such as tax reforms, energy sector efficiency, and private sector growth.

During a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, he highlighted Pakistan’s progress under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has been instrumental in stabilizing the economy and setting it on a path to long-term recovery.

The Prime Minister assured Georgieva of Pakistan’s dedication to economic prudence, efficiency, and sustainability as essential pillars for achieving inclusive and sustained growth.

Georgieva praised Pakistan’s successful implementation of the IMF-supported program, noting the country’s improving economic indicators, including rising growth and declining inflation. She acknowledged Pakistan’s progress toward economic recovery and recognized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and personal commitment to driving reforms.

She reiterated the IMF’s continued support for Pakistan’s reform agenda, emphasizing the need for sustained fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and good governance to ensure long-term economic stability and growth.

Following her meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team, Georgieva described the discussion as “excellent” in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She commended Pakistan’s strong commitment to economic reforms, highlighting the leadership’s determination to implement necessary changes.

Georgieva also expressed support for the decisive steps taken by Pakistan’s leadership to boost economic growth, stressing that these measures would create more job opportunities for the country’s youth.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on his X handle, appreciated the IMF’s continued support for Pakistan. Referring to his meeting with Georgieva in Dubai, he reaffirmed their shared commitment to achieving sustainable growth and financial stability.

He emphasized that Pakistan is transitioning from macroeconomic stability to a trajectory of sustained growth and prosperity.