Questionable Raise

An appalling display of disconnect from the realities or a much-needed course correction to ensure legislature stops becoming exclusive clubs of the elite and super-rich, the National Assembly erupted in a festive mood on Tuesday when it approved pay raises for parliamentarians by an overwhelming 176 per cent.

At a time when our country is battling soaring inflation, escalating poverty, and economic instability, this decision is not merely misguided. Constant words of advice to the masses to prioritise belt-tightening and brace for an onslaught of vicious taxation make it an outright betrayal of the public trust.

In the eyes of critics, the audacity of raising their compensation while millions struggle to put food on the table is a grotesque violation of the very principles of public service. The implications of such self-serving decisions ripple through the fabric of governance, breeding disillusionment and eroding trust in our representatives. While lawmakers often quote the rising inflation as a pretext for such decisions, the fact remains that we have a lot of ground to cover before moving out of the red zone. As basic necessities are increasingly beyond reach for many and the high incidence of indirect taxes means the underprivileged segments stand to bear the most of the brunt, their actions send a clear message: the needs of the people are secondary to the comforts of those in power. Notwithstanding the merits of those who believe we still need to provide an appropriate package for full-time legislators comparable to that of a senior professional in any other field or their insistence upon how MNAs had received their last raise about nine years ago, the damning optics cannot be denied. There may be enough evidence to suggest how this raise is still not in perfect sync with packages announced by other state institutions (for instance, a judge, on average, earns 287 per cent more than a legislator) but wouldn’t it have been better for at least some sweeteners to trickle down the food chain?

Sustained public pressure is essential to ensure our leaders demonstrate a genuine commitment to sacrifice and solidarity with the citizens they serve. Achieving comprehensive reforms for transparency and accountability in our political institutions is equally crucial. This pay raise should catalyze change, prompting demands for stricter regulations on parliamentary salaries, benefits, and privileges. Lawmakers should be held to the same standards expected of the citizens they claim to represent, reaffirming that public service is synonymous with sacrifice rather than personal reward. *