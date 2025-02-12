Jaya Bachchan accuses the Indian government of attempting to destroy the film industry

Bollywood star and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan has accused the Indian government of attempting to cripple the film industry, urging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to show “mercy” towards it, according to Indian media reports.

As per The Indian Express, Bachchan called on the Modi government to introduce measures to support the struggling industry. Speaking during the General Discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, she highlighted the dire situation of daily wage workers who are struggling to make ends meet.

She further pointed out that single-screen theatres are shutting down as soaring costs have deterred audiences from visiting cinemas. “You have completely neglected this industry, just as previous governments have. But now, you are taking it even further by disregarding the film and entertainment sector, using it only when it serves your own interests,” the veteran actor-turned-politician remarked.

“Forget GST—today, single-screen cinemas are closing down because everything has become too expensive. It seems as though you want to wipe out this industry altogether,” she added.

Bachchan emphasized that the film industry plays a crucial role in connecting India with the world. “I am speaking on behalf of my film fraternity, urging this House to spare the industry and show some compassion. Please do not destroy it, as even cinema is now being targeted,” she pleaded.