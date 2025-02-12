New boy Gimenez living AC Milan dream ahead of Feyenoord return

Santiago Gimenez is living his childhood dream of being AC Milan striker, following in the footsteps of some of his biggest heroes as he prepares to take on former team Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Mexico striker Gimenez returns to the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on Wednesday night, barely a week after moving to Italian giants Milan with his sights set on dumping Feyenoord out of the Champions League at the play-off stage.

The 23-year-old signed for Milan as a replacement for Alvaro Morata on deadline day of the winter transfer window and has already made an impression on supporters.

Having already set up fellow new arrival Joao Felix on their debuts in last week’s Italian Cup triumph over Roma, Gimenez then showed what he can do in front of goal with a classy curling finish which sealed a 2-0 win in his Serie A bow at Empoli on Saturday.