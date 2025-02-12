Inaugural Esports Olympics delayed to 2027 in Riyadh

The first edition of the Olympic Esports Games has been rescheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh in 2027, while the road to the Games has been set to start this year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday.

During the 142nd IOC Session in July last year, the IOC executive board made a unanimous decision to create the Olympic Esports Games, originally to be held in 2025.

The IOC has partnered with the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee in organizing the event. The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) will also become a founding partner of the Games with expertise in game selection and tournament structures to bridge the gap between emerging esports and traditional sports.

In order to ensure the integrity, sustainability and growth of esports, the IOC and EWCF will collaborate closely with key stakeholders to establish qualification pathways with broader global standards.

“There is now a very clear roadmap to the historic first-ever Olympic Esports Games. With the road to the Olympic Esports Games starting this year, the Games are becoming a reality,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

A joint committee chaired by IOC Member Ser Miang Ng and co-chaired by HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal has been set up to steer the Games, working to define the games that will be part of the inaugural Olympic Esports Games.

Saudi Arabia is also looking forward to welcoming the world and playing its part to help the dreams of so many esports athletes come true, adding the esports to the popular events in the country, which includes football, motorsports, tennis, equestrian and golf.