CJP refers Imran’s letter to constitutional committee

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has referred a letter from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan to the judges’ constitutional committee, stating that an “constitutional bench will decide the matter.”

Addressing journalists after a meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation at the Supreme Court, Afridi said the letter-sent by Imran -raises legal questions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, which deals with the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction in matters of public interest.

“The judicial committee will examine the contents of the letter and decide accordingly,” Afridi said, emphasising that the case falls within the domain of a constitutional bench.

Afridi’s comments came after a meeting with an IMF delegation, which he said was primarily focused on legal reforms and the independence of the judiciary.

“I informed the IMF officials that the judiciary in Pakistan functions independently under the Constitution, and that ensuring fair and transparent legal proceedings is our primary responsibility,” he said.

He added that the IMF delegation had inquired about contract enforcement, property rights, and the overall legal environment affecting foreign investments.

“I assured them that judicial reforms are already underway to improve the system, including measures to ensure faster resolution of commercial disputes,” he said. The chief justice also addressed internal issues within the judiciary, downplaying reports of differences among senior judges.

“There are certain habits that take time to change,” he remarked, referring to letters written by some judges raising concerns about judicial procedures.

“These matters will eventually be settled, but it is important to let the system function smoothly,” he added.

Afridi also revealed that from next week, two permanent benches would be dedicated solely to hearing criminal cases, including death penalty appeals, in an effort to expedite pending matters.

Speaking about judicial appointments, Afridi reiterated his support for the elevation of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb to the Supreme Court.

“I believe he is a competent judge, and his expertise is crucial for the judiciary,” he said.

He further clarified that the judicial commission, which oversees appointments, allows any member to propose names, and that upcoming meetings would continue discussing key appointments.

Afridi also noted that the judiciary is engaging both the government and the opposition to seek their input on judicial reforms.

“We have asked both sides to present their proposals. The judiciary belongs to all, and reforms should reflect broader consensus,” he said.

He confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also sent him a letter, and that he had responded through Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, inviting the prime minister to discuss judicial matters in person.