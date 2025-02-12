Punjab cabinet approves Rs30bn Ramazan package

The Punjab cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, approved a series of important decisions, including a Rs30 billion Ramadan package and the recruitment of almost 6,000 constables.

The meeting, which took place under the chairmanship of CM Maryam, granted approval for the “Nigahban Ramadan” package, a Rs30 billion initiative aimed at benefiting 30 million people.

The CM announced that starting next year, the ATM card for the “Nigahban Ramadan” package will be introduced, which will allow people in Punjab to receive Rs10,000 at home without the need to stand in long queues.

Maryam has approved a key policy aimed at easing the process for investors and businesses as the government is determined to make Punjab a hub for industrialisation, offering a wide range of incentives to entrepreneurs.

She emphasised that investors would be welcomed to establish industries in the province without facing lengthy bureaucratic processes. “Investors should come, set up industries, and start working, while legal procedures will follow afterward,” she said.

The cabinet also approved a “Zero Time to Start” policy for Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Industrial Estates, and Small Industrial Estates. The aim is to provide business owners with a fast-tracked process for obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and to foster a business-friendly environment.

“We want to provide every possible facility to industrialists in Punjab,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “We encourage the establishment of as many industries as possible, with immediate NOC issuance. We will simplify the complex processes for setting up industries and ensure that they are easier and more business-friendly.”

The cabinet also approved the recruitment of 5,960 constables and the introduction of free travel for special individuals and senior citizens in the mass transit system. In addition, an agreement was also made to introduce a special student travel card for students, and the Chief Minister requested a plan for the launch of a tram service.

In another significant decision, the provincial cabinet approved funding of Rs. 580 million for the procurement of a “Cryoablation” machine for cancer patients, offering an alternative to chemotherapy.

Funds were also approved to upgrade special education centers across Punjab to centers of excellence. The Chief Minister directed that these centers be made more accessible and friendly for people with disabilities.

The meeting included a decision in principle to introduce special transport services for individuals with disabilities in Punjab. Additionally, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority approved the easing of the hiring freeze for 127 positions, while the Children Protection and Welfare Bureau was authorized to recruit for 87 positions. The age limit for the positions in Basic and Clinical Sciences was also raised to 65 years.

Other approvals included the recruitment of staff for 25 positions in the Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department’s ICT and 4 staff positions at the Danesh Schools in Tunsa and Mankira. Similarly, the Forest Department received approval for additional grants to fill vacant positions.

A principle decision was also made regarding the recruitment of 500 positions under the traffic management plan for Murree, and amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 were approved for the implementation of an Excel Road Management System in Punjab.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved the provision of 1,000 free tractors instead of land revenue for wheat farmers. It was also decided to gradually replace 353 Rescue 1122 vehicles, starting with 117 ambulances in the first phase.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the construction of modern IT labs and the upgradation of science labs in government schools across Punjab. She also announced to launch Spoken English and Character Building classes in government schools along with the provision of laptops to 1100 students of the science and technology show “Jashan STEAM”. She also took a pledge from the students never to take any adverse step against the country.