Pakistan calls on UN to address growing threat from TTP, Da’ish

At the United Nations, Pakistan has called on the international community to take greater cognizance of the growing terrorist threat posed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Majeed Brigade, and Da’ish, warning that the threat extends beyond Afghanistan and Pakistan, affecting the entire region and beyond.

In his statement at the UN Security Council’s briefing on “Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts,” Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, urged the world to take decisive action against the expanding terrorism crisis. He also rejected any claims that Da’ish recruitment was taking place within Pakistan, reaffirming that over two dozen terrorist groups are operating inside Afghanistan, with the country serving as a “main hub” for Da’ish recruitment and facilitation, as confirmed by the UN Monitoring Team’s recent report. Akram highlighted that Pakistan, having successfully dismantled groups like Al-Qaeda within its borders, continues to confront threats from the TTP, Da’ish , and the Majeed Brigade, which operate from safe havens across the border.

He called for greater international attention to these groups, emphasising that their presence and activities are well-documented in UN reports and should be urgently addressed. Pakistan’s Ambassador also condemned terrorism in all its forms, reiterating the country’s significant role in the global counter-terrorism efforts. He reflected on the heavy cost Pakistan has borne in its battle against terrorism, with the loss of over 80,000 innocent lives and substantial damage to its economy.