Gaza ceasefire to end Saturday if hostages not freed: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday called for Israel to cancel its ceasefire deal with Hamas and threatened that “all hell is going to break out” if hostages held in Gaza are not released by noon on Saturday.

His remarks, made to reporters in the Oval Office, come amid growing concerns over his administration’s controversial plan for Gaza, which includes the forced displacement of Palestinians and US control over the war-torn strip.

Recently a spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, announced that the next scheduled hostage release on Saturday, February 15, 2025, has been postponed indefinitely, accusing Israel of failing to uphold the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Trump expressed doubts about the well-being of the remaining hostages, saying, “I think a lot of the hostages are dead,” while warning Hamas that consequences would follow if they were not released by his stated deadline.

Since taking office, Trump has pushed a plan that would permanently remove Palestinians from Gaza and place the enclave under US control.

Over the weekend, he explicitly stated that Palestinians would have no right to return, claiming that they would be given “much better housing” elsewhere.

“No, they wouldn’t [return],” Trump said in an interview on Fox News. “Because they will have much better housing… I’m talking about building a permanent place for them.”

The proposal, which has drawn widespread condemnation, was unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.

Trump has since doubled down on his vision, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that Gaza should be seen as “a big real estate site” that the US would “own” and redevelop.

“I think that it’s a big mistake to allow people-the Palestinians, or the people living in Gaza-to go back yet another time,” he said. “We don’t want Hamas going back. And think of it as a big real estate site, and the United States is going to own it.”

Trump’s remarks have triggered backlash from Arab nations, international human rights groups, and even some of his own administration officials, who were reportedly caught off guard by his public announcement.

Trump also suggested that he could withhold US aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to accept Palestinian refugees displaced by Israel’s military assault on Gaza.

“Yeah, maybe, sure why not?” he said when asked about withholding American aid. “If they don’t [accept refugees], I would conceivably withhold aid, yes.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah, set to meet Trump at the White House on Tuesday, has strongly opposed any forced displacement of Palestinians, while Egypt has also rejected any plan that would see Gazans pushed into the Sinai Peninsula.

Following Trump’s remarks, some administration officials attempted to clarify or downplay the proposal.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the plan only involved a temporary relocation of Palestinians while Gaza was rebuilt.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed similar sentiments, saying the idea was “generous” and meant to assist with reconstruction.

However, Trump himself has repeatedly insisted that his plan is long-term, describing it as an “opportunity” for American-led development in Gaza.

His comments have deepened concerns about the future of Palestinians, who have already faced mass displacement due to Israeli bombardments and continued military operations. Trump’s plan amounts to ethnic cleansing and violates international law.