New state-of-the-art child clinic inaugurated at Mayo Hospital

In a significant step towards strengthening child healthcare services, a newly established Under-5 Clinic was inaugurated at Mayo Hospital Lahore with the support of UNICEF. This state-of-the-art facility aims to address the pressing need for basic health services for minors, ensuring quality medical care for children under five.

The clinic was inaugurated by Dr. Gunter Boussery, Chief Health UNICEF Pakistan, who was joined by Prof. Dr. Imran, Registrar of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Prof. Dr. Haroon Hamid, Head of the Pediatrics Department at KEMU, Dr. Safina Abdullovea, MNCH Manager UNICEF Pakistan, and Dr. Qurat Ul Ain Ahmed, Health Team Lead UNICEF Punjab and others here at Mayo Hospital on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025.

The newly established Under-5 Clinic will provide essential healthcare services, including medical consultations and medicines for young patients, ensuring access to critical care for vulnerable children.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Gunter Boussery commended Mayo Hospital’s administration for their tireless efforts in managing the overwhelming patient load despite limited resources. He reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting child-focused initiatives that promote the health and well-being of young children across Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Imran, KEMU Registrar, praised UNICEF’s continuous support in not only establishing the new clinic but also enhancing other child healthcare initiatives.

Prof. Dr. Haroon Hamid provided an overview of Mayo Hospital’s facilities and its collaboration with King Edward Medical University, highlighting the institution’s ongoing efforts to improve pediatric care.

Following the ceremony, Dr. Gunter Boussery and other distinguished guests inaugurated the Under-5 Clinic and toured its various sections. The UNICEF team, led by Dr. Haroon Hamid, also visited the Pediatric Emergency and Nursery units, gaining firsthand insight into the hospital’s child healthcare services.

This landmark initiative marks a major step in strengthening maternal and child health services in Punjab, ensuring that children under five receive timely and quality medical care.