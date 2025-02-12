Warring parties in Kurram agree on plan to surrender weapons

The conflicting parties have reached an agreement to reopen the Tal-Parachinar Road and devising a mechanism for the surrender of weapons.

The district of Kurram has been experiencing unrest for over three months, leading to the closure of the crucial Tal-Parachinar Road.

However, both sides have now agreed to reopen the road and surrender their weapons under a mutually decided process.

According to the district administration on Tuesday, both parties have decided that the surrendered weapons will be stored at a designated location in the village. The ammunition depot will have two keys-one held by the administration and the other by a tribal elder.

Furthermore, if any party attempts to forcibly use weapons, the committee will support government actions to maintain order.

The parties involved have submitted their proposed procedure for surrendering weapons and are committed to implementing the terms of the peace agreement.

With this development, the authorities are expected to restore their control, ensuring the reopening of vital roads and a lasting resolution to the Kurram conflict.

Separately, the demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram district, with authorities confirming on Tuesday that six more bunkers had been demolished in Lower Upper Kurram.

According to district administration, a 600-foot-deep trench in the Balish Khel and Khar Kali areas of Parachinar had been filled using heavy machinery while further operations in this regard are ongoing.

It is worth noting that heavy weaponry was previously used in clashes between rival groups in Parachinar, leading to the closure of all major roads in the area.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday underlined the need for taking immediate steps to remove sense of deprivation among people of tribal region.

Talking to a delegation of tribesmen who called on him here at Kundi Modal Farm, the governor said following the merger of region, the federal government provided funding to the province for addressing the grievances of the tribes, but the provincial government misused these funds, focusing on its own benefits rather than solving tribal issues.

As a result, he said, the voices were now being raised against the merger of those districts.

The governor further informed that he had apprised the Prime Minister about the unrest among the tribes and was continuing his efforts to resolve this issue.

He emphasized that his goal was to find solutions to the problems of the tribes so they can align with both the federal and provincial governments.

On this occasion, the governor also issued directives to the relevant authorities for the immediate resolution of various issues raised by the tribal elders.