IHC judge’s remarks an attack on parliament: NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has described remarks by an Islamabad High Court judge as an attack on parliament. Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, Sadiq said that the judge’s statement was an assault on the legislative body and that no one has the right to make derogatory comments about parliament. Sadiq also directed the Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar to convey to the relevant judge that parliament is supreme. Furthermore, the speaker mentioned that he had written separate letters to the government and opposition regarding the appointment of the election commissioner. The remarks in question were made by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC during a hearing today related to a petition challenging the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exam results. “The pillars of the judiciary, parliament, and administration have all collapsed; the judiciary’s pillar is in the air, but we are still not disheartened,” the judge had remarked. Last month, while addressing an event, Justice Kayani said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment was introduced based on a letter. “Even if the 26th Amendment exists, you cannot discourage us from our intentions.