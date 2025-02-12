Sindh govt spokesman attends Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference at PA

Member of the Sindh Assembly and Spokesperson of the Sindh Government, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, represented the Government of Sindh at the first-ever Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference for Asia and Southeast Asia, held at the Punjab Assembly.

During the conference, discussions focused on health and education, where Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman highlighted the reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Sindh Government in these sectors. Punjab’s Minister for Health, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Education, Rana Sikander Hayat along with distinguished delegates from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, were also present at the event.

Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman emphasized the importance of interprovincial and international cooperation for public welfare. He stressed the need for collective efforts to improve the health and education sectors.