Commissioner inspects work on Karachi Red Line Bus Rapid Transit project

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Tuesday inspected the ongoing development work of the Karachi Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) project, here.

The Karachi Commissioner inspected the work during visits to various areas of the district East and inspected the ongoing development work on KBRT project as well as alternative routes provided for traffic along the route of Red line.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, senior officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Development Authority, Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Water Corporation, town administrations and district administration.

During the visit, he reviewed measures to address civic issues, including cleanliness, traffic congestion, and removal of construction materials from the footpath and roads.

The Commissioner Naqvi was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner Abrar Jafar, senior officials of KMC, KDA, SSWMB, Water and Sewerage Corporation and Town Administration.

The Commissioner Karachi was informed that work on the Red Line project is progressing rapidly, with efforts being made to complete it as soon as possible.

He was also told that alternative routes have been improved to alleviate traffic congestion, and traffic flow has improved significantly since the improvement of alternative routes on University Road.

Commissioner Naqvi directed the Deputy Commissioner to work with relevant agencies to address traffic congestion and encroachments on University Road.

He also reviewed the issues faced by residents and commuters due to broken water and sewage lines on the main road near the Shama Shopping Mall.

The Commissioner directed the Water and Sewerage Corporation to find a permanent solution to this long-standing issue. He also visited various areas of Gulshan-e-Johar, Pehlwan Goth, Safora Goth, Meteorological Department.

He also inspected the ongoing work being carried out by the KMC for the repair of footpath and beautification work.

Commissioner Naqvi instructed the KMC to complete the cleanliness, repair and beautification work around the stadium in view of the importance of the Champions Trophy.

The Chief Engineer of the Karachi Municipal corporation informed him that work is underway to repair footpaths, plant trees, and beautify the highway around the stadium.

The Commissioner also took notice of the garbage dump under the Millennium Mall Flyover at Johar Morr and directed the Town Administration to immediately remove the garbage and establish a coordinated cleaning system.