SMIU, Tehran university sign MoU on exchange program

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and Iranian Shahed University of Tehran signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at SMIU to establish collaboration in students and faculty exchange program and in the field of research. In this respect a MoU signing ceremony was held at SMIU’s Conference Room, where Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU and Iman Zamani, Director of International Affairs at Shahed University, Tehran signed the MoU. Dr. Mohammad Hossein Nohekhan, Senior Advisor to The University President, Shahed University, Tehran, Prof. Dr. Farman Ali Shah, Country Representative, Pakistan and from SMIU Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro, Director ORIC, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academic and Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh attended the ceremony. According to the agreement both the universities shall develop and strengthen the bonds between two academic communities. It further says that SMIU and Shahed University, Tehran will initiate joint programs for improvement of their educative functions. Sharing research laboratories and accommodating the provision of necessary facilities are also a part of the agreement. The MoU further stated the collaboration in research projects, joint conferences, seminars, workshops and other such activities will be established.