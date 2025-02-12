Ahsan reiterates resolve to achieve 90% literacy rate

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reiterated the government’s strong commitment to achieving a 90 percent literacy rate, calling it essential for sustainable national development.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) mid-term review report, he expressed serious concerns about the current state of primary education in the country, mentioning that nearly 2.5 million children remained out of school.

He was of the view that cognitive development was one of the most important factors for children’s growth, yet it was lacking in the current education system.

The minister pointed out the disparity in higher education rates between Pakistan and its neighbors: while Pakistan’s rate stands at just 13 percent, India’s is 30 percent, Bangladesh’s is 35 percent, and China has reached 70 percent. “Education is indispensable for development, and it must be accompanied by increased resources and improved governance,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal also regretted that, under the tenure of the previous PTI government, the education budget was slashed to just 1.5 percent of GDP.

However, he noted that the PML-N government has been gradually increasing the education budget since 2022. “Both the federation and the provinces must allocate adequate resources for education,” he stressed.

While acknowledging that indicators in the District Education Report had improved, he urged that the serious flaws identified within the system should be addressed as a top priority.

Under the URAAN Pakistan initiative, the minister highlighted that education had been prioritized within the national agenda.

He also reminded the audience that Pakistan would celebrate its 100th year of independence in 2047, urging the nation to unite in its efforts to achieve national development goals. “Development is impossible without peace, stability, continuity in policies and reforms. In the past, Vision-2010 and Vision-2025 were squandered, but now continuity in policies is crucial,” he added.

The minister cautioned that Pakistan was among the top countries globally in terms of hepatitis and diabetes prevalence and was one of the three most polio-affected nations.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed optimism about the country’s future, declaring that the government aimed to pay off the debt accumulated over the past seven years within the next 22 years. “And every child will be in school within the next five years, and 100 percent enrollment will be ensured at the primary level,” he vowed.

He outlined the education reform plan, which followed the Single National Curriculum approach.” This includes curriculum reforms, teacher training, and improvements in the examination system as part of the URAAN Pakistan program.”

“South Asia’s best teacher training institute will be established in Islamabad, and all education boards will implement a standardized examination system in collaboration with the provinces,” he said, declaring educational reforms and the achievement of development goals “inevitable” for Pakistan’s progress.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the successful establishment of a strong linkage between academia and industry was a hallmark of the PML-N government, stressing the urgent need to keep pace with the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Addressing the concluding session of a seminar on “Implementation of Industry 4.0,” organized by the Engineering Development Board at NUST Islamabad, he highlighted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had established several national centers during its 2013-2018 tenure.

“These are not merely research centers; rather, they are an industry-driven program designed to support the launch of startups in collaboration with labs established in various universities,” he explained.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N government established the National Center for Excellence in Big Data and Cloud Computing, as well as National Centers for Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Applied Mathematics, Satellite Technology and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), each of which was linked laboratories from 8-10 universities.

He recounted various measures undertaken by the PML-N government under Vision 2010 and Vision 2025, initiatives aimed at making Pakistan prosperous and strong in every way during its past tenures. However, he mentioned that these efforts had been derailed due to political instability.

He also referred to the collapse of the national economy when the PML-N returned to power in 2022 after the failed government of PTI. In April of that year, the Ministry of Finance revealed its inability to release funds for the final quarter of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), he added.

However, the minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N government had introduced prudent policies that were now yielding positive economic results. “We avoided an external default by sacrificing our political capital; today, Pakistan’s economy is turning around after this sacrifice,” he added.

The minister underscored the need for peace, political stability, ten-year continuity in policies and a consistent reform agenda to achieve national development and prosperity, pointing out that no country in the world has reached the status of a developed nation without adhering to these four fundamental elements.