E-commerce platforms enrich Pakistan’s digital economy: report

In recent years, the e-commerce landscape in Pakistan has witnessed a significant transformation, driven by increasing internet penetration, smartphone usage, and a growing appetite for online shopping.

According to E-commerce data analytics website (ECDB), Pakistan is the 50th largest market for E-commerce with a predicted revenue of US$3,257.7 million, placing it ahead of Iran. Revenue is expected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 14.0%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$5,493.3 million by 2028.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, seven markets are considered by ECDB within the Pakistani E-commerce market. Electronics is the largest market and accounts for 23.9% of the Pakistani E-commerce revenue.

It is followed by Hobby & Leisure with 21.7%, Fashion with 18.9%, Furniture & Homeware with 12.1%, Care Products with 8.6%, DIY with 7.9%, and Grocery with the remaining 7.0%. As per the website’s detailed analysis, the monthly E-commerce revenue of the Pakistani market was US$311 million in January 2025. This refers to a growth of 5.9% compared to December 2024. E-commerce platforms like Temu, known for its affordable prices and wide range of products, is reshaping the way Pakistanis shop online.

According to the company, it is handling 15,000 orders daily to Pakistan, all of which 100% are pre-paid. This is a notable departure from the prevailing trend in Pakistan’s e-commerce sector, where around 95% of transactions are still conducted through cash-on-delivery. For Pakistani consumers, Temu provides gateway to global trends and quality products that were once out of reach for the local public.

Chinese e-commerce giants like AliExpress, Temu, and JD.com are increasingly entering the Pakistani market, offering consumers access to a wide range of affordable products.

Similarly, Pakistani sellers are leveraging platforms like Alibaba to export goods to China and other international markets.

This cross-border trade is boosting economic activity and fostering cultural exchange.