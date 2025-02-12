Commerce minister for explores industrial collaboration in Belarus

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan is on an official visit to Belarus to strengthen economic ties and explore industrial collaboration between the two nations. As part of his official visit, the Minister toured key Belarusian industrial facilities, including the Minsk Automobile Factory (MAZ) and the Minsk Tractor Factory (MTZ), where he explored opportunities for joint ventures and technology exchange in automotive and agricultural machinery manufacturing, said a press release issued here Tuesday. During his visit to MAZ, the Minister observed the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and innovative automotive technologies. He highlighted the potential for collaboration in heavy vehicle production, which could significantly contribute to Pakistan’s infrastructure development and economic growth. He expressed optimism about forging bilateral partnerships that would enhance Pakistan’s industrial sector and create new investment opportunities. Later, at MTZ, the Minister explored advanced tractor manufacturing technologies and discussed avenues for cooperation in agriculture and industrial development. Recognizing the importance of modern agricultural machinery for Pakistan’s farming sector, he stressed the mutual benefits of knowledge sharing and joint ventures, which could help enhance Pakistan’s agricultural productivity and mechanization efforts. The visit reflects Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger economic ties with Belarus, with a focus on technological advancements, industrial development, and trade expansion. The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest in deepening collaboration in key sectors, paving the way for long-term partnerships and economic progress.