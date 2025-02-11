Buying in key sectors pushes PSX up by 1,055 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,055.03 points, a positive change of 0.96 percent, closing at 111,377.97 points as compared to110,322.94 points on the last trading day.

A total of 415,160,931 shares were traded during the day as compared to 299,678,289 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.947 billion against Rs15.624 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 429 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 198 of them recorded gains and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 59 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 55,937,922 shares at Rs 10.28 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 34,117,748 shares at Rs.1.53 per share and Cnergyico PK with 31,378,841 shares at Rs.7.53 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs787.49 per share closing at Rs23,232.28 whereas runner-up was Ghandhara Industries Limited with Rs 57.88 rise in its share price to close at Rs.636.70.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.44.24 per share price, closing at Rs 1,919.00, whereas the runner-up was Faisal Spinning Mills Limited with Rs 36.15 decline in its per share price to Rs.325.96.

Separately, equities were mostly down in Asia on Monday (Feb 10) after Donald Trump ramped up his trade war by announcing huge tariffs on steel and aluminium imports and warned every country would face “reciprocal” levies.

Another week got off to an uncertain start following losses on Wall Street that came in reaction to data showing US consumers increasingly worried about inflation and news that far fewer jobs than expected were created last month.

The US president has resumed his hardball tactics on trade since returning to the White House by last week hitting China with a fresh batch of tariffs, having reached a deal to delay measures against Canada and Mexico.

The moves have fanned concerns about the global economy and jolted a recent rally in markets.

Trump said Sunday that 25 per cent duties would be imposed on “any steel coming into the United States”, adding this will also affect aluminium.

He also said he would announce “reciprocal tariffs” to match his government’s levies to the rates charged by other countries on US products.

“Every country will be reciprocal,” he warned, adding that he would provide details on Tuesday or Wednesday.