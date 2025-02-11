PSDP 2024-25: Govt releases Rs628.89bn in seven months

The government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs 628.891 billion, out of a total allocation of Rs1100 billion, for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and divisions during the first seven months (July-January) of the fiscal year 2024-25 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent so far on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs220.196 billion, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The detail showed that Rs153.512 billion, out of a total allocated amount of Rs255,854 billion, has been disbursed to corporations including National Highway Authority (NHA), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).

For the Aviation Division, funds amounting to Rs2.206 billion have been disbursed and Rs405.30 million for the Board of Investment.