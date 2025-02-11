Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 63 runs in one-off Test

Ireland needed 18 overs on the final morning to secure a 63-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe in their one-off test in Bulawayo on Monday. Matthew Humphreys finished with 6-57 as he took two of the three wickets Ireland required after Zimbabwe resumed on 183-7, chasing a target of 292 to win. Zimbabwe´s faint hopes rested on Wessly Madhevere, who was 61 not overnight, but he was undone done by the second new ball when Humphreys bowled him for 84. The teams begin a three-match one-day international series in Harare on Friday.