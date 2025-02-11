‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ director talks about box office clash with ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ director Radhika Rao has shared her take on the film’s box office clash with Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravi Kumar.’

The film, starring Pakistan actress Mawra Hocane and Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, was re-released in theatres on February 7, the same day ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ hit the cinemas.

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ received an exceptional reception on its re-release despite a poor box office run at its original release in 2016. The Mawra Hocane-starrer made history by surpassing its original box office collection within two days. The film beat ‘Badass Ravi Kumar,’ led by Bollywood actor-musician Himesh Reshammiya who also composed the tracks for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’ Meanwhile, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ director Radhika Rao has said that there was no competition between her film and ‘Badass Ravi Kumar.’

“There is no competition. We love the man. We adore him. We know everything that he has been doing on Badass. We wish him all the best,” she added. The filmmaker maintained that Himesh Reshammiya was fond of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ as a film and ‘very proud’ of it. “There is absolutely no competition at all between the two. Both films belong to him. How can there be any competition? Sanam Teri Kasam belongs as much to Himeshji as Badass does. He is part of this whole process. His songs are amazing,” Rao said.

The filmmaker asserted that both Bollywood films belonged to the actor-musician as he was part of their makings. “There is a triangle with his directors and writers, which includes both of us. Then, he sees the third part of the triangle in terms of music. There is no competition. The film belongs to him as much as it belongs to us. So, both films are his,” she said.