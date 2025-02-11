‘Ra One’ director says Bollywood wanted Shahrukh Khan ‘to fall’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who directed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Ra One,’ has opened up on the film’s poor box office performance. Released in 2011, the sci-fi action film co-starred Khan with Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. Despite being one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive films to date, ‘Ra One’ opened to poor reviews and had a disappointing run at the box office. The film’s director Anubhav Sinha has broken his silence over the film’s failure despite the presence of big names such as Khan and Kareena Kapoor as lead actors. “Ra One was a bad film, that’s why it didn’t perform well. The script was bad. The editing was bad. I would correct a lot of the film, except for the music and the VFX. I still believe the core story was good, but the film’s ambition to appeal to everyone and every section of the audience, proved to be detrimental,” he said in an interview with an Indian media outlet. The filmmaker claimed that many in the Bollywood industry wanted Shah Rukh Khan to fall at the time the film was released in theatres.