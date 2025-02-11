Nearly 100 Pakistanis deported from six countries, including Saudi Arabia, Canada, and UAE

Around 100 Pakistani nationals have been deported from six countries, including Saudi Arabia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to various legal and immigration violations.

According to sources, Saudi authorities expelled five blacklisted individuals, 13 beggars, and five people who overstayed their visas. Additionally, 16 individuals were deported for breaching contract terms, while 23 workers who had absconded from their jobs were also sent back.

Moreover, 13 Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia for working without a sponsor (Kafeel), violating local labor laws. Separately, three blacklisted individuals were repatriated from Oman, Somaliland, and the UAE.

In Canada, one Pakistani national was deported for overstaying their visa, while seven individuals were removed from Iraq for illegal residence.

The UAE also deported one individual for lacking proper documentation, while nine others were released from jail and subsequently sent back to Pakistan.

47 Passengers Offloaded at Karachi Airport

Meanwhile, immigration authorities at Karachi Airport offloaded 47 passengers bound for 16 different countries due to visa and travel documentation issues.

Among those offloaded, three individuals were blacklisted. Two passengers, including a female, were stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom on student visas, while another UK-bound passenger on a visit visa was also denied travel.

A passenger travelling to Turkey on a festival visa was prevented from boarding after failing to establish any connection to the event. Additionally, 19 Umrah pilgrims were offloaded due to a lack of hotel bookings and insufficient financial proof.

Two passengers with work visas for Saudi Arabia were barred from travelling due to their blacklisted status. Similarly, two travelers on arrival visas for the Maldives and Liberia were denied departure.

A passenger heading to South Africa on a residence permit was offloaded for not carrying proper identification. Authorities also barred two individuals with work visas for Guyana and two with tourist visas for Ghana from traveling.

Additionally, four passengers travelling to Tanzania and Malawi on tourist and work visas were offloaded, along with five more individuals holding tourist visas for Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.