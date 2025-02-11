PM to address World Governance Summit today in Dubai

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to represent Pakistan at the World Governance Summit in Dubai today and deliver a keynote address there.

The prime minister will spend the second busy day of his two-day UAE official visit, at the invitation of the UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with key leaders, including the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; the President of Sri Lanka; the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina; and prominent UAE investors.