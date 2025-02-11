Afghanistan is the center for ISIS recruitment and facilitation: Pakistan

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has strongly refuted allegations of ISIS recruitment in the country, asserting that Afghanistan remains the primary hub for ISIS recruitment and facilitation.

While addressing the UN Security Council, Munir Akram urged the council to take serious notice of threats posed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Majeed Brigade, and ISIS. He highlighted that over two dozen terrorist groups are currently active in neighboring Afghanistan.

Expressing concern, Akram stated that while discussions on the ISIS threat are widespread, the dangers faced by Pakistan from TTP and the Majeed Brigade are often overlooked.

He emphasized that Pakistan has made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and called for global action against TTP and the Majeed Brigade. Notably, Pakistan has suffered thousands of casualties in the U.S.-led war on terror.

The federal government has repeatedly stated that thousands of Pakistanis have been martyred in this war. Even today, Pakistan Army personnel continue to sacrifice their lives in counterterrorism operations across various regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.