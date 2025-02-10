ACCA Pakistan brings together industry leaders in Lahore at PLC 2025 to explore AI, Sustainability, and Talent Development

Lahore, 10 February 2025: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) successfully hosted Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) 2025 in Lahore, convening industry leaders, policymakers, and finance professionals to explore key drivers of sustainable economic growth in an evolving global landscape.

Under the theme “From Surviving to Thriving: AI, Sustainability & Talent,” the conference examined how businesses and finance professionals can leverage technology, drive sustainability, and develop future-ready talent in a complex digital world.

Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the need for AI integration, sustainability practices, and workforce transformation. Ayla Majid, President ACCA, in her keynote speech on “Sustainability and Climate Tech in the Age of AI,” underscored the role of finance professionals in navigating climate challenges through responsible financial practices.

The conference featured two high-impact panel discussions. The first panel, “Leading the Green Transition with Climate Risk Assessments,” focused on ESG guidelines, sustainability reporting, and climate resilience. Industry leaders including Fauzia Safdar Khan (Crowe Hussain Chaudhury & Co.), Kehkeshan Usman (MG Apparel), Ayesha Aziz (Packages Limited), Hammad Naqi Khan (WWF Pakistan), Haider Malhi (Sika Pakistan), and Shahzaib Sanwal FCCA (EY Ford Rhodes) shared insights on driving sustainable business models. The panel was moderated by Basma Noor, SKANS School of Accountancy.

The second panel, “AI and the Future of Work: Rethinking Talent,” explored evolving skill sets and the impact of AI on employment. Experts Badar Khushnood (Fishry.com), Tehmina Shafi Khan (MCB Bank), Zeeshan Umer (AARO Middle East), Zaigham Rasool (PwC Pakistan), Nofel Daud (Bank of Punjab), and Samir Ahmed (LUMS) discussed strategies to prepare professionals for a rapidly changing workforce. The panel was moderated by Cynthia Macdonald FCCA, The Salvation Army.

Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, emphasized ACCA’s role in equipping finance professionals with digital and sustainability expertise, stating:

“PLC 2025 underscores our commitment to fostering a resilient and future-ready Pakistan. We thank our esteemed speakers and partners for shaping these critical conversations.”

Ayla Majid, President ACCA, reinforced the finance profession’s role in driving responsible business, stating:”By embracing AI, climate-conscious finance, and ethical leadership, we can redefine success in a rapidly transforming world.”

Supported by strategic partners, PLC 2025 provided a valuable platform for industry leaders to exchange insights and shape the future of sustainable business and talent development in Pakistan.