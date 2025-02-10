Govt launches crisis unit as ship carrying 65 sinks off Libyan coast

The Foreign Office on Monday said Pakistan’s embassy in Libya was seeking details of “Pakistani affectees” as a vessel carrying around 65 passengers capsized near the Marsa Dela port.

The development follows a similar incident last month in which a boat carrying 80 passengers capsized near Morocco. While the identities of at least 13 Pakistanis killed in the incident were confirmed, over 40 Pakistanis were reportedly murdered by African human traffickers on the boat and only 22 survived the tragedy.

In a statement, the FO said: “Our Embassy in Tripoli has informed that a vessel carrying approximately 65 passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, northwest of Zawiya city, Libya.”

It added that the Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli had immediately dispatched a team to “Zawiya hospital to assist the local authorities in [the] identification of the deceased”.

“The embassy is also trying to ascertain further details of the Pakistani affectees,” the statement said.

It is unclear if the passengers onboard the vessel were migrants.

“The Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) has been activated to monitor the situation,” the FO said, providing the following contact details for any query:

Last week, the bodies of at least 29 migrants were recovered in two locations in the southeast and west of Libya, a security directorate and the Libyan Red Crescent said, according to Reuters.

The Alwahat district Security Directorate said in a statement on Thursday that 19 bodies were discovered in a mass grave in a farm in Jikharra area, some 441 kilometres from Benghazi, Libya’s second largest city, and said the deaths were related to smuggling activities.

Separately, the Libyan Red Crescent said on Facebook late on Thursday that its volunteers recovered the bodies of 10 migrants earlier in the day after their boat sank off Dila port in Zawiya – the same city referred to in the FO statement today.

The Red Crescent posted pictures showing volunteers on the dockside placing bodies in white plastic bags, while one volunteer put numbers on one of the bags.

It said the bodies were found in a total of three graves on the farm, with one grave holding one body, a second grave holding four bodies, and the remaining 14 bodies found in the third grave.

“The bodies were all referred to a forensic doctor to conduct the necessary tests,” the directorate said.

Libya has turned into a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean.