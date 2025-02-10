PM to project economic growth vision at WGS in Dubai today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the foundation of Pakistan’s economy at the macro-economic level has been gradually improving since last year.

Talking to Pakistani investors and businessmen in Dubai on Monday, he said the inflation has decreased to 2.4 percent in January this year, while the policy rate has also scaled down to 12 percent.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s exports, including IT exports, are on the rise, and foreign remittances have reached a record high of three billion dollars in January this year.

He said Pakistan’s economic landscape has witnessed stability at macroeconomic level following agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Abu Dhabi on a two-day official visit where he will address the World Governments Summit (WGS).

This marks PM Shehbaz’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

Upon arrival in the UAE, the premier held meetings with Emirati high-ups, whereas, he was also scheduled to meet Emirati businesspersons.

During his visit, the premier will deliver a keynote address at the WGS in Dubai today, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

“The Summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State/Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said in his statement a day ago.

The premier will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with heads of state from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.