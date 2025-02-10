SC adjourns military trial case due to lawyers’ absence

The hearing of the military trial case has been postponed until tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the absence of lawyers in the Supreme Court.

A seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the intra-court appeal against the trial of civilians in military courts.

At the start of the hearing, Rana Waqas, the associate lawyer of Salman Akram Raja, informed the court that Salman Akram Raja could not reach due to traffic, as Margalla Road was the only open route to the Supreme Court.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail responded by saying that other lawyers, including Khawaja Haris, had arrived, and if Salman Akram Raja had left half an hour earlier, he would have been present as well.

He remarked that it seemed lawyers wanted people to remain in detention indefinitely, and if the lawyers didn’t want to attend, there was little that could be done.

Subsequently, the court issued a brief order, stating that since Salman Akram Raja was not present in court, the hearing of the case was adjourned until tomorrow.