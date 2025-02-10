President Zardari offers condolences to Prince Rahim in Lisbon

President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Lisbon on Monday and offered condolences to Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini on the death of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan, according to an official statement.

The statement said President Zardari expressed his heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, saying that the nation mourned the loss of a “true friend” and a “great philanthropist”. Prince Karim Aga Khan – the 49th hereditary Imam of the Ismailis – renowned for his triumphs in horse racing, immense wealth, and global development work, breathed his last in Lisbon, Portugal, at the age of 88.

Prince Karim was laid to rest in Egypt’s Aswan city at a private burial ceremony on Sunday, a day after his funeral was held in Lisbon, Portugal.

Following Prince Karim’s demise, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) announced that Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan was named the 50th hereditary Imam, as per the late spiritual leader’s will that was read in the presence of his family and senior community leaders.

As per the statement, President Zardari further said that he had deeply been touched by the passing of the late Aga Khan, with whom he had personal relations.

He lauded the late Aga Khan’s contributions to Pakistan’s social and economic development, particularly in health care, education, community development, and poverty alleviation. “His visionary leadership improved the lives of people in Pakistan and other regions of the world,” he added.

The president informed that he was on an official visit to China when he learned of the Aga Khan’s passing. He said that he was visiting Lisbon to pay tribute to the late Prince Karim Aga Khan’s lifelong dedication to philanthropy and humanitarian work, adding that his services to humanity would always be remembered.

President Zardari expressed the hope that Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini would continue his father’s mission to serve the cause of humanity.

The president’s visit also underscores the deep and enduring friendship between Pakistan and the Aga Khan family and the lasting impact of Prince Karim Aga Khan’s legacy, the statement concluded.